Ceasefire in Karabakh observed along the entire line of contact – Russian MoD

The ceasefire is observed in Nagorno-Karabakh is being observed along the entire line of contact, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov told reporters today, TASS reports.

According to him, the deployment of observation posts of Russian peacekeepers has been completed in the areas of the peacekeeping operation along the line of contact. They monitor the situation round-the-clock.

The Ministry representative said more than 140 flights have been operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces to transfer peacekeepers and equipment.

The Defense Ministry reported that over 470 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday.

“On November 15 this year, 475 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia, accompanied by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping forces and military police,” Konashenkov said.

According to an official representative of the Ministry of Defense, since November 14, 725 people have returned to their places of residence.