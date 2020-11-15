UEFA Nations League: Armenia beat Georgia 2-1

Armenia beat Georgia 2-1 in an UEFA Nations League C league Group 2 match.

Gevorg Ghazaryan opened the score in the 32nd minute with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

In the 64th minute Valeri Qazaishvili converted a penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.

Sargis Adamyan scored the winner in the 85th minute as he sent a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.

Armenia sits second in Group 2 with 8 point. North Macedonia tops the group with 9 points.

The two leaders will face on November 18. The match will take place in Nicosia, Cyprus, and will kick off at 9 pm (Yerevan time).