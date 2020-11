Handover of Karvachar region to Azerbaijan delayed for 10 days

The Armenian side will have 10 more days to withdraw from Artsakh’s Karvachar region.

The handover of the region to Azerbaijan has been delayed until November 25.

The delay is connected with the insufficient capacity of the only road leading from the Karvachar region to Armenia, TASS quotes Adviser to Azerbaijan’s President Hikmet Hajiyev as saying.