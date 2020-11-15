Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of the statement on ceasefire

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia an Russia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed the implementation of the provisions of the November 10 statement on establishment of ceasefire and deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the effective implementation of their mandate.

Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed the urgency of taking steps to ensure the conditions for the return of the Artsakh Armenians deported due to the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and to protect and restore the rights of the Artsakh Armenians.

In his turn, the Russian Foreign Minister informed his Armenian counterpart about the action plans of the interdepartmental humanitarian response center established by the November 13 order of the Russian President.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia also touched upon the issues of preservation of monuments of historical and cultural heritage.

The sides stressed the need to cooperate with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNESCO, the UN Development Agency, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other multilateral organizations to address the needs of the Artsakh Armenians and preserve the Armenian historical and cultural heritage.