Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs David Tonoyan and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, as well as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan and Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Karen Abrahamyan.

During the meeting, the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and the future activities were discussed, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan informs.