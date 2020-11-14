PM chairs meeting on provision of social security guarantees to families of killed soldiers

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan covered issues of provision of social guarantees for the families of servicemen killed in the war and persons with disabilities.

“One of the important directions of our future activities should be the issue of social guarantees for the families of servicemen killed during the war, as well as for servicemen with disabilities,” the Prime Minister said.

“Today we have gathered to discuss the situation around the Soldiers’ Insurance Fund, that is, to see what we have and what needs to be done to ensure the full operation of the fund. We also need to discuss what additional tools we have in order to make the fund’s activities more stable and comprehensive,” he added.

The activities carried out within the framework of the Soldiers’ Insurance Fund to ensure social guarantees, the mechanisms of lump sum and monthly payments, the measures envisaged to expand the fund’s resources were presented.

Haykak Arshamyan, Executive Director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, presented information on the funds raised within the framework of the “We are our borders” campaign, the directions of their use and goals.

Reference was also made to the implementation of social assistance programs for our compatriots in Artsakh.

The Prime Minister instructed the officials to carry out work in the above-mentioned directions in the most organized, purposeful and targeted manner.