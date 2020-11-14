Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian relief to the displaced population of Artsakh

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund continues its work in providing humanitarian relief to the displaced population of Artsakh and support those in need with the help of generous donations.

“As an independent and nonpolitical organization we have chosen to remain silent during the last week out of respect for the lives lost and understanding the pain and disappointment of our people,” the Fund said in a Facebook post.

“Please be assured that our work continues and a full statement regarding our current projects and expenditures will be issued within a week,” it said.

“United we will continue to strengthen our Homeland,” the Fund said