Eleven buses head from Yerevan to Stepanakert to transport the residents of Artsakh who had found refuge in Yerevan during the war.

A relevant agreement was reached between Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan and the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan.

During a meeting on Friday Mr. Marutyan also said the Yerevan Municipality will participate in the restoration works, and added that specialized groups in the field of utilities will be sent to Stepanakert to help rebuild the infrastructure.