Baroness Caroline Cox visits Artsakh, meets Ombudsman

On November 13, the Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received a delegation led by member of the British House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox, who arrived in Artsakh together with the Ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.



The Ombudsman presented the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan from September 27 to November 9 as well as the results of the fact-finding mission carried out during the Azerbaijani aggression.



He noted that during the war the Human Rights Ombudsman published 2 interim reports on Azerbaijani atrocities, three non-public reports on the inhuman treatment of the Armenian prisoners of war and dead bodies of servicemen, one report on the targeting of the Ghazanchetsots Holy Savior Cathedral in Shushi, and one report on the violation of children’s rights, as well as a joint report with the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia on the use of chemical weapons.





The recorded facts are more than enough for international human rights organizations, the international community in general, to take appropriate steps to properly condemn Azerbaijan’s criminal behavior, Artak Beglaryan said.

Baroness Caroline Cox stressed that for many years she had been raising the issue of the rights of the people of Artsakh on international platforms, and during the war, called on the concerned structures to take practical steps to protect the rights of the people of Artsakh.

The Baroness emphasized that she supports the fair struggle of the Artsakh people for their rights and freedoms, and the international community must pay decent attention to the current needs and problems.

Artak Beglaryan detailed the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh and pointed out the directions of international assistance that can be used to overcome the current hard situation.

After the meeting, the delegation, accompanied by the Ombudsman, visited a number of civilian buildings destroyed as a result of Azerbaijani aggression.