Artsakh’s President briefs Baroness Cox on Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan received Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox and her delegation.



The President thanked Baroness Cox for supporting the people of Artsakh at the most challenging times, for her humanitarian activity in Artsakh.

During the meeting the interlocutors touched upon the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, with direct involvement of Turkey and foreign mercenary terrorists, recent developments around the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the November 10 statement by Armenia’s Prime Minister, Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on complete ceasefire and termination of all hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh and its provisions, as well as subsequent developments.



Baroness Cox briefed on the steps she undertook during the war to condemn Azerbaijani criminal conduct and raise awareness on various international platforms about the legitimate struggle of the Artsakh people for their rights and freedoms, underlined the imperative to take measures to address on ground the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh.