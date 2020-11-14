Armenian Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi vandalized

The Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport has appealed to the relevant international bodies to immediately prevent cultural vandalism on territories occupied by Azerbaijan.

The Ministry is in constant contact with UNESCO and other international organizations dealing with the protection of cultural values to draw their attention to the issue that the Armenian historical and cultural heritage and archeological sites in Artsakh are endangered.

In the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, there are many structures of religious and civilizational significance, monuments, various works of art, ancient sites, the preservation of which is jeopardized, the Ministry says.

Given the previous examples of deliberate destruction of Armenian cultural heritage by Azerbaijan, and the recent desecration of the Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi, as well as cases of violation of UN and Council of Europe commitments, the Armenian Ministry calls on international organizations to adhere to the mission undertaken, to take immediate and decisive steps to prevent and condemn the manifestations of Azerbaijani vandalism.