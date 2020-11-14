Armenian FM, UN chief discuss developments after Karabakh ceasefire

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyanand UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed the developments following the joint statement of the Armenian Prime Minister, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia on ending the war and deployment of Russian peacekeepers.

Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed the need to hold discussions on all issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. In this regard, the UN Secretary General reaffirmed his support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan comprehensively presented the humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh due to the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression and the steps taken by the Artsakh and Armenian authorities to address it. The interlocutors also referred to the involvement of the relevant UN bodies in addressing the consequences of the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to protect and restore the rights of the displaced Artsakh Armenians, and the important role of the UN in that process within the framework of the international mandate entrusted to it.

The sides stressed the need to preserve the Armenian historical and cultural heritage endangered in Artsakh due to the Azerbaijani occupation.