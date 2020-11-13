Yerevan to help Stepanakert rebuild infrastructure

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, who was on duty in the defensive positions of Artsakh as a member of a volunteer detachment.

Issues related to the organization of rapid restoration and reconstruction works in capital Stepanakert after large-scale destruction resulting from Azerbaijani aggression.

Mr. Marutyan said the Yerevan Municipality will participate in the restoration works, and said specialized groups in the field of utilities will be sent to Stepanakert shortly.

From November 13, buses will be sent to Stepanakert from the area adjacent to Yerevan Municipality on a daily basis free of charge to transport all the citizens who had to take refuge in Yerevan or in the regions of Armenia due to the war.