Rep. Tony Cárdenas: The people of Artsakh have a right to self-determination

Member of the House of Representatives Tony Cárdenas urges the US Department of State to immediately begin working with the OSCE to achieve a durable resolution to the Karabakh conflict.

While the Congressman welcomes the news of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, he notes that “the ceasefire agreement this week is untenable to Artsakh’s long-term security.”

“The Department of State should immediately begin working with OSCE to achieve a durable resolution to the underlying territorial dispute that will lay the ground work for lasting peace and stability,” Rep. Cárdenas said in a Twitter post.

“The people of Artsakh have a right to self-determination and to live their lives without fear of further violence,” he added.