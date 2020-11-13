Putin played a key role in brokering Karabakh armistice – Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin played a key role in the “settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday in an interview with Russia Today.

He said “an intense work spanning many days preceded the settlement.”

“This role was key,” he noted. “Many, many days of hard work preceded the signing, sometimes even round-the-clock work, it was President Putin’s work.”

According to him, the Russian President “spent a lot of time on the phone” to hold talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “I reiterate, it did not take one day,” Peskov added.

At the same time he noted that the positions of Russia and Turkey on the Karabakh issue continue to diverge.

“Turkey was consistently favoring a military operation, a scenario of settlement of the conflict by force. Our positions seriously diverge, but it does not impact our cooperation on all levels,” Peskov said.