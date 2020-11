French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Macron informed him of the meeting he organized at the Elysee Palace this afternoon to mobilize France’s humanitarian effort.

The President expressed his satisfaction with the end of the fighting, reiterated his friendship for Armenia and its people as well as his readiness to build a fair, lasting and acceptable political solution for all parties in Nagorno-Karabakh.