Artsakhs President reiterates he appealed to Armenia’s PM to end the hostilities

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with representatives of factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

The current military-political situation and the provisions of the trilateral statement were discussed.

“I reaffirmed once again that I had appealed to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to make efforts to end the hostilities,” Harutyunyan said in a Facebook post.

“The decision was made taking into account the military situation, as the command of the armed forces insisted on the need for it. We had some serious problems, and under those conditions the continuation of war would lead to greater human and territorial losses, including the fall of Stepanakert, the blockade of other towns, villages and thousands of servicemen,” the President said.