Artsakh MoD publishes names of 44 more servicemen killed in action

Artsakh Defense Army has published the names of 44 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression.

Harutyunyan Aghasi Rubik, born in 1968

Mkrtchyan Arayik Abraham, born in 1967

Mkrtchyan Albert Yurik, born in 1979

Israelyan Arkady Henrik, born in 1978

Volunteer Margaryan Ashot Aghasi, born in 1963

Volunteer Tovmasyan Aramayis Konstantin, born in 1997

Stepanyan Arthur Anania, born in 1998

Tsaturyan Gevorg Albert, born in 2002

Fidanyan Gnel Minas, born in 1985

Aleksanyan Emil Armen, born in 2000

Volunteer Havatyan Hayk Khachik, born in 1984

Loretsyan Narek Artak, born in 2000

Martirosyan Norayr Artavazd, born in 1958

Vantsyan Suren Artashes, born in 1996

Volunteer Melikyan Suren Eduard, born in 1978

Reserve Muradyan Vachagan Artyom, born in 1999

Volunteer Manukyan Vardges Ashot, born in 1987

Grigoryan Nver Vazgen, born in 1976

Volunteer Yeranosyan Armen Hmayak, born in 1972

Matevosyan Armen Gagik, born in 1994

Sargsyan Tigran Norayr, born in 1966

Grigoryan Saro Razmik, born in 1988

Volunteer Christopher Artin Andranik, born in 1972

Volunteer Hovhannisyan Marat Robert, born in 1961

Volunteer Isunts Victor Shamkhal, born in 1949

Volunteer Jumkhuryan Armen Ashot, born in 1997

Volunteer Ghazaryan Armen Sargis, born in 1969

Volunteer Ohanyan Arthur Nikolay, born in 1973

Volunteer Hayrapetyan Eduard Vaghinak, born in 1982

Volunteer Voskanyan Kostan Koryun, born in 1966

Galstyan Khachik Sahak, born in 1989

Baghdasaryan Tigran Hovhannes, born in 1990

Parsadanyan Aram Rafik, born in 1972

Volunteer Mikaelyan Hayk Hrant, born in 1984

Kochinyan Mher Martin, born in 2001

Khurshudyan Sasha Zinvor, born in 2000

Danielyan Hayk Ashot, born in 2002

Tevonyan Aram Anushavan, born in 2001

Simonyan Seyran Sos, born in 2000

Avagyan Gnel Arayik, born in 2001

Arakelyan Hovhannes Smbat, born in 1992

Vardanyan Torgom Aram, born in 1992

Avetisyan David Radik, born in 1982

Ayvazyan Adam Nver, born in 1996