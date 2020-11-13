Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of provisions of the statement on Karabakh

Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a phone conversation with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the issues of practical implementation of the provisions of the joint statement of November 10 made by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan and the President of the Russian Federation on the ceasefire and deployment of Russian peacekeepers, as well as the issues of the current situation in the region.

Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed the priority of ensuring the comprehensive security of the Armenians in Artsakh.

The interlocutors also discussed the steps to be undertaken on the ground by the international community aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.