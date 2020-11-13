Armenian FM talks to EU’s Borell, stressed the imperative of ensuring the status of Artsakh

On November 12, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The Foreign Minister briefed Mr. Borrell on the developments following the joint statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10, noting that this statement is called for the cessation of hostilities and the deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to continue discussions on all issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, aimed at fully addressing the interests of the Armenians of Artsakh.



In that context, the Foreign Minister stressed the imperative of ensuring the status of Artsakh and stable guarantees of the security of the Armenians of Artsakh. The EU High Representative reaffirmed the EU’s support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Armenian Foreign Minister raised the issue of the fate of Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan. He stressed the need to take immediate steps to preserve them, especially given the fate of the Armenian historical and cultural monuments that have been occupied by Azerbaijan so far.

In this regard, the EU High Representative stressed the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the principles of international humanitarian law.

The interlocutors spoke in detail about the humanitarian crisis created by the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression in Artsakh and the steps to be taken to address it on the spot. RA Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan և EU High Representative Josep Borrell discussed the EU’s continuous support in that direction.