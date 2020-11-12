Turkey must remain outside of the Karabakh conflict, Canadian FM says

We expect the commitments made by Azerbaijan to be strictly respected, Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on the ongoing situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We have taken note of the establishment of a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. We are working with our international partners to examine the terms and implications of this latest development,” the Foreign Minister said.

“We expect the commitments made by Azerbaijan to be strictly respected and the hostilities to cease permanently without delay. As we mentioned before, Turkey must remain outside of the conflict,” he added.

“I have been in regular contact with the Armenian Foreign Minister to see how Canada can continue to support the Armenian people during this most difficult time and with whom we share strong people to people ties and values,” Mr. Champagne said.

He stressed that all parties must negotiate to achieve a permanent and peaceful settlement, beyond the ceasefire announced yesterday and through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs process.