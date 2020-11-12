The statement on ceasefire cannot be considered a comprehensive solution to the Karabakh conflict – Armenian FM

On November 12, Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had telephone conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US Deputy Secretary of State Steven Bigan.

The sides exchanged views on the situation on the joint statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the President of the Russian Federation on November 10. In this regard, Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that the above-mentioned statement aimed at establishing a ceasefire and deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh, cannot be considered a comprehensive solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries also touched upon the key role of Turkey in the planning, provocation and implementation of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, which was expressed both by direct involvement in hostilities and the involvement of foreign militants in the conflict zone. Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the importance of excluding any role of Turkey in the peacekeeping operations to be carried out in Artsakh, despite the steps taken by the latter in that direction.

Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the need for the international community to take immediate steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression.

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed deep concern over the fate of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that the international community is well aware of the barbaric attitude of Azerbaijan towards the Armenian heritage, as a result of which the monuments of the Armenian heritage were completely destroyed both in Nakhijevan, in the territory of Azerbaijan and in the territories occupied by Azerbaijan during the first Artsakh war.

The interlocutors stressed the importance of ensuring the continuity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ activities as the only format with and international mandate for mediation. In this regard, Minister Mnatsakanyan stressed that all issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process are subject to discussion exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and it is in this dimension that the interests of the Artsakh Armenians will be fully addressed. As a priority, the Foreign Minister stressed the need to fully guarantee the status of Artsakh and the comprehensive security of the Armenians of Artsakh.