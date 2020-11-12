Reports of Turkish Bayraktar breaching into Yerevan airspace fake – MoD

Reports claiming that a Turkish Bayraktar drone broke into the airspace of Yerevan are fake, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense shushan Stepanyan informs.

The Ministry of Defense has asked the National Security service to reveal the source of the false news and those who spread it.

“The air defense forces of the Armenian Armed Forces together with the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces have covered the airspace of Armenia and Artsakh, it is a no-fly zone, except for military and registered civil aviation,” the Spokesperson said.