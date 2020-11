Rep. Chu calls for US recognition of the Republic of Artsakh

Member of the US house of Representatives Judy Chu in calling for immediate OSCE re-engagement and strong US leadership in recognizing Artsakh’s independence.

“The ceasefire forced on Armenia regarding Nagorno-Karabagh needs to be immediately addressed by OSCE,” Rep. Chu said in a Facebook post.

He called on the Department of state to take immediate action in this regard and finally recognize Artsakh.