Rep. Brad Sherman says terms of the Karabakh ceasefire unfair, calls for U.S. action

The terms of the Russia and Turkey-backed ceasefire ending Azerbaijan’s unprovoked violence against Artsakh and Armenia are unfair, Rep. Brad Sherman says

“The Trump Administration’s absence was glaring and led to disastrous results for the people of Armenia,” the Congressman said in a Facebook post.

“Who drafted this ceasefire agreement? None other than Putin and Erdoğan. This is the result of a lack of U.S. leadership. We must not stand for this disastrous deal forced on Armenia. We must not view it as a final settlement,” he added.

The congressman asked the U.S. Department of State and the US Co-Chair to the OSCE to work with the partners to achieve a fair and balanced long term settlement. Artsakh’s right to self determination must be preserved.