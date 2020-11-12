Putin signs decree on measures to maintain peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on measures to maintain peace in Nagorno-Karabakh. The document was published on Thursday on the official portal of legal information.

The decree was signed in accordance with the ordinance of the Federation Council No. 355 on the use of the Russian Armed Forces outside the country and in order to preserve the ceasefire and maintain peace in Nagorno-Karabakh on the basis of a joint statement dated November 9 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the decree, a military contingent of the Russian Armed Forces, numbering up to 1,960 servicemen, will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh for a period of five years with automatic extension of its stay for a subsequent five-year period, if, six months before the expiration of the corresponding five-year period, Azerbaijan and Armenia do not declare their intention to stop compliance with the agreements reached.

The peacekeeping contingent will be deployed in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor.

At the same time, the President instructed the Ministry of Defense to rotate the personnel of the peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh at least twice a year, and replace military equipment as the resource is depleted and out of technical necessity.

The Federal Security Service has been instructed to monitor the proviiionbыArmenia of transport links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhijjevan Autonomous Republic for the unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions.

Putin also instructed the government to provide funding for the costs associated with the implementation of peacekeeping activities, provision of material support to the military personnel and payment of monetary allowances, including additional guarantees and compensation to members of their families.