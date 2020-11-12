No Turkish peacekeepers to be deployed in Nagorno Karabakh – Lavrov

Turkish peacekeepers will not be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters today.



“No peacekeeping units of the Turkish Republic will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh. This is clearly stated in the statement of the leaders [of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on the full cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh],” he said.

Lavrov added that he got acquainted with the statements of Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that “the Turkish peacekeepers will work on the same grounds as the Russians.”

He said, this refers exclusively to the joint monitoring center and added that “the activities of Turkish observers will be limited to the Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is being created in Azerbaijan.”

“The boundaries of the mobility of Turkish observers are limited by those geographic coordinates that will be determined for the location, placement of the created Russian-Turkish monitoring center on the territory of Azerbaijan, in the part of the territory that is not close to Karabakh and which will be additionally agreed upon,” Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that a memorandum was signed on Tuesday at the level of the defense ministers of Russia and Turkey. “The center will operate exclusively in remote mode, using technical means of control, including drones, which allow determining the situation on the ground in Karabakh and determining which side is observing and which side is violating the ceasefire,” he continued.