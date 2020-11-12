Lavrov stresses the need to involve UNESCO in preserving cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh

Moscow will involve UNESCO in preserving the cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference today.

“We, of course, will involve UNESCO in restoring these symbols of cultural heritage, to ensure respect for them,” Lavov said.

He noted that trust must be restored, interethnic and interfaith peace must be restored.

“To do this, it is necessary to restore temples and mosques and establish a normal life as it was before, when representatives of all nationalities, all religions lived there side by side,” Lavrov said, adding that it’s very difficult to do.