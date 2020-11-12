Italy welcomes the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh

Italy welcomes with relief the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, reached by means of a tripartite declaration signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the Russian Federation, and hopes that it will be fully respected, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We also take note of the other agreements reached between the parties, in the hope that they can open the way for the entire area to be stabilized and enjoy peace. In this regard, Italy wishes to highlight the importance of respecting the identity of each community, as well as the cultural and religious diversity of the area, as a prerequisite for intra-regional reconciliation,” the Ministry said.

As a member of the Minsk Group, Italy guarantees its full support for the co-chairpersons, with a view to consolidation of the ceasefire, an essential precondition for a lasting solution to the conflict.

Italy also pledges to play its part in the context of the EU, in the stabilization and growth of the region that, besides other things, is an important hub for connectivity and energy supplies for Europe and for our own Country.