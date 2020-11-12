France has shown great cowardice towards Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh – MP Valerie Boyer

France has shown great cowardice towards Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, Member of the National Assembly for the Bouches-du-Rhône department Valerie Boyer said in a Facebook post.

“The Armenians are losing their ancestral lands and we are looking away,” she said.

“When I fought to install the statue “The Armenian Mother Covering Her Four Sons” in front of the Armenian Genocide Memorial, I could not imagine such passivity of our country,” the lawmaker added.

Valerie Boyer, along with other MPS, visited the memorial “to pay tribute to the victims of this ethnic cleansing perpetrated by Azerbaijan and Turkey.”