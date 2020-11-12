ANCA calls on the U.S. to immediately re-engaging in the Minsk Group process

As the Armenian nation confronts new challenges and works to build consensus in the face of the latest ceasefire, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) urges the United States to stand with the people of Armenia and Artsakh by:

– immediately re-engaging in the Minsk Group process, revisiting an agreement signed without the participation or consent of two of the three OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – the U.S. and France.

– supporting the independence of the Artsakh Republic;

– condemning Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression; and

– sanctioning the Aliyev/Erdogan regimes for war crimes.