This is not the time for politicking and games of thrones – Serj Tankian

Today like all of you I’m grieving. For the loss of our young men, our lands, and of our collective unity, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian said in a video message.

“In the past 45 days despite the extreme hardships, I was inspired by the oneness of our people. By our ability to mobilize for the benefit of our Nation and future. It’s obvious to me, as it should be to you, that the agreement that was signed was predicated upon us due to the multitude of our enemies and the inaction of our allies in the international community. I’m angry like you for being taken advantage of once more in our history” Tankian said.

However, her urged to address the the instability within.

“This is not the time for politicking and games of thrones. Nor disgusting images of thuggery and looting within our country. That is embarrassing and insulting to those brave soldiers who gave their lives fighting for our existence. We will not allow you to divide us ever again,” the musician said.

“We all have many questions. But in order for these questions to be answered objectively we must allow for the democratic process to take place. After all, unlike our neighbors, we are a democracy. Maybe young and inexperienced but a democracy nonetheless,” Tankian added.

Therefore, he called to redirect the anger and fury and use them as stepping stones for a unified Armenia and work hard daily on attaining justice for the catastrophic events of this war.

“Let’s build a stronger, more powerful but just nation together. One that answers to no one and is subject to no one,” he concluded.