Russian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Mr Lavrov informed his French counterpart about Russia’s mediation efforts to establish a full ceasefire and an end to all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone starting November 10 of this year.

They noted the central role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in developing the basic principles to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which formed the basis of the agreements outlined in the statement by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin dated November 9, 2020.

The foreign ministers of Russia and France exchanged views on possible further steps as part of joint efforts of the Minsk Group co-chairs aimed at improving the situation in the region and achieving a final political settlement of the conflict.