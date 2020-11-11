Protesters in Yerevan call for PM to step down, Police demand to stop the rally

The Police call on protesters to stop the rally in front of the National Assembly in Yerevan, reminding that rallies are prohibited during the martial law still in place in the country.

Meanwhile, protesters demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan file his resignation before midnight.

The two opposition factions of the National Assembly – Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia – have collected signatures to hold a special sitting to discuss the situation in the country.

The protests are triggered by the signing of a Russian-brokered statement to end the war in Nagorno Karabakh.

The joint statement envisages the handing over of three regions to Azerbaijan.

Peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation are being deployed along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia.

The parties have agreed that a plan for the construction of a new route along the Lachin corridor shall be determined within the next three years, providing communication between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, with the subsequent redeployment of Russian peacekeeping troops to protect this route.

The Republic of Azerbaijan shall guarantee traffic safety for citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions along the Lachin corridor.

All economic and transport links in the region shall be unblocked.