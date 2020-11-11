Now is the time to respond to the century-long call for self-determination by the people of Nagorno Karabakh – Baroness Cox

The UK government must change tack and urgently bring to justice those responsible for war crimes against the Armenian people, Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox says in an article published by The House.

“Despite a ceasefire, reports of brutality against military and civilian prisoners have emerged. The UK must intervene and help the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” she says.

According to Baroness Cox, now is the time to respond to the century-long call for self-determination by the people of Nagorno Karabakh.”

“After 45 days of intense conflict, a ceasefire brokered by Russia has finally been agreed, which took effect on Tuesday from 1am, local time. We hope – and pray – this means the darkest days are over – that the ceasefire will bring an end to the military offensives by Azerbaijan, that the people of Nagorno Karabakh will be able to re-build their lives, and that peace will prevail,” she writes.

“Serious concerns nevertheless remain, with reports emerging of brutality inflicted on military and civilian prisoners, including torture and beheadings, with claims that equivalent brutalities have been perpetrated by jihadists who receive payment for every Armenian beheaded,” she adds.

Baroness Cox stresses the urgent need for the British Government and all relevant international authorities to bring to justice those responsible for such war crimes, and to take effective measures to prevent Azerbaijan from abusing and killing these prisoners, whom they have already captured or may capture during the ceasefire evacuation.

“Continuation of the UK Government’s current approach – an ill-conceived policy of moral equivalence, in which Azerbaijan is regarded as no more responsible for violence and civilian destruction than Armenia – ignores reality and risks deepening the crisis,” the Baroness notes.

“Surely now is the time to respond to the century-long call for self-determination by the people of Nagorno Karabakh, to enable them to decide their own governmental arrangements, and to ensure the survival of their historic land. We must no longer turn a deaf ear to their cry for help,” she concludes.