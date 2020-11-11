Henrikh Mkhitaryan not allowed to join the Armenian national team

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has not been allowed to join the national team for the upcoming matches against Georgia and North Macedonia.

Roma has sent a notification to the Football Federation of Armenia, asking to release Henrikh Mkhitaryan from his obligation to join the national team for the upcoming international window.

“Please note that one of the members of our squad has recently tested positive for COVID-19. As such, all our players and members of staff are required to respect a very strict FIGC protocol, whereby their movements are restricted and they are only allowed to travel between their home and place of work. They are also subject to COVID-19 tests every 48 hours, and are not allowed to deviate from these strict provisions,” Roma said.

Therefore, it asked to consider releasing Mkhitaryan of his duties, adding that “this would be in the best interests of not only the player, but also the safety of all of your national team players and staff, as well as all other individuals who may come into contact with the player during his trip.”