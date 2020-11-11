Georgia opens air space for Russian peacekeepers

At the request of Baku and Yerevan, Tbilisi has opened airspace for Russian planes carrying peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh, special representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia Zurab Abashidze told RIA Novosti.

“Part of the contingent of Russian peacekeepers will be transferred to the confrontation zone through the Georgian airspace for a pre-agreed, definite and limited period. Our partners have been informed about this,” he said.



The deployment of Russian peacekeepers was agreed upon by a joint statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. A number of planes carrying peacekeepers have already landed in Yerevan.