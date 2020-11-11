EU’s Borell welcomes cessation of hostilities in and around Nagorno Karabakh

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has welcomed the cessation of hostilities in and around Nagorno Karabakh.

“The Russian-brokered ceasefire that has been agreed on Monday between Armenia and Azerbaijan will help to prevent the further loss of life and is hopefully a first step towards a comprehensive settlement,” Borrell said in a statement.

He added that “negotiations will now need to ensure that any settlement is sustainable.”

“The European Union continues to support the established, OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs led, format and stands ready to contribute to these efforts and to the implementation of agreements for a peaceful and prosperous development of the entire South Caucasus region,” the High Representative stated.