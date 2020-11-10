The Karabakh issue can be solved only on the basis of national consensus – President

President Armen Sarkissian received today the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Armenia Jonathan Lacotte.

The interlocutors referred to the latest developments in the Karabakh conflict, the document signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, which refers to the complete cessation of all hostilities in the conflict zone.

President Sarkissian reiterated that the settlement of the Karabakh conflict is a matter of national importance, which can be finally resolved only on the basis of a national consensus.