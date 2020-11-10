President Sarkissian receives representatives of the Republican Party

Within the framework of the consultations with political forces, President Armen Sarkissian received today members of the executive body of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan, Eduard Sharmazanov and the head of the RPA youth organization Hayk Mamijanyan.

In particular, reference was made to the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the complete cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and its provisions.

President Armen Sarkissian stressed the importance of national consensus for solving issues of national significance, such as the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The Republican Party representatives presented their views on the text of the mentioned statement, the existing risks, as well as expressed concern over the situation in the country, making certain proposals.