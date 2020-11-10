President Sarkissian initiates meetings with parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces

Within the framework of consultations with political forces, President Armen Sarkissian received today ARF Bureau member Armen Rustamyan and member of ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body Artsvik Minasyan.

The meeting touched upon the current situation in the country, in particular, the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and its provisions.

Laying the main responsibility on the incumbent authorities, the ARF representatives expressed their concern over the existing risks and presented their vision for overcoming the current situation.

It was emphasized that there should be a nationwide consensus on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict – an issue of national significance.

President Sarkissian stressed the importance of maintaining the country’s stability, public solidarity and unity.