President Sarkissian discusses current situation with Hayrenik Party’s Arthur Vanetsyan

Within the framework of consultations with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, President Armen Sargkissian met with the Chairman of the Hayrenik (Homeland) Party Arthur Vanetsyan.

The interlocutors referred to the recent developments in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in particular, the statement on the complete cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, and the subsequent developments.

President Sarkissian emphasized the importance of existence of an atmosphere of public solidarity and national consensus in the process of resolving issues of national importance.

Arthur Vanetsyan presented his assessments and observations, noting that the party has its vision of getting out of the current situation.