Home | All news | Politics | PM Pashinyan in Armenia and working PoliticsTop PM Pashinyan in Armenia and working Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2020, 10:06 Less than a minute Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he is in Armenia and continues to work. “Of course, I am in Armenia and I continue to perform my duties as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia,” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2020, 10:06 Less than a minute Show More