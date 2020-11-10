PoliticsTop

PM Pashinyan in Armenia and working

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 10, 2020, 10:06
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he is in Armenia and continues to work.

“Of course, I am in Armenia and I continue to perform my duties as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia,” PM Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

