New era starts in the Caucasus – Georgian President

A new era starts in the Caucasus, Georgia’s president Salome Zurabishvili said in a Twitter post.

She congratulated “friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war” and thanked all the facilitators.

“My sympathy to the families of the victims. Peace and stability have no alternative! We launch together a new chapter of cooperation,” the President said.

Peace and stability have no alternative! We launch together a #newchapter of cooperation 🇬🇪🇦🇲🇦🇿 — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) November 10, 2020

Late on November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a statement on ending the hostilities.