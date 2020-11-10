PoliticsTop

New era starts in the Caucasus – Georgian President

A new era starts in the Caucasus, Georgia’s president Salome Zurabishvili said in a Twitter post.

She congratulated “friends Armenia and Azerbaijan for ending a tragic war” and thanked all the facilitators.

“My sympathy to the families of the victims. Peace and stability have no alternative! We launch together a new chapter of cooperation,” the President said.

Late on November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a statement on ending the hostilities.

