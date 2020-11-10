Iran welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh truce

The Iranian president’s chief of staff hailed a peace deal brokered by Russia that results in a ceasefire between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia after weeks of war in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Tasnim news Agency reports.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the Russian mediation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the acceptance of ceasefire by the two sides,” Mahmoud Vaezi said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Vaezi further said that the decades-old conflict would be settled with a negotiated and political solution provided that Baku and Yerevan respect the international law, such as the “territorial integrity of states, and the civil rights of the nationals.”

“Iran hails the termination of war in Nagorno-Karabakh and hopes that the ceasefire agreement would be implemented,” the Iranian president’s chief of staff added.

The Iranian foreign ministry issued s statement today, expressing the country’s content about the signing of an agreement between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The ministry expressed hope that the agreement would lead to the final arrangements for long-lasting peace in the Caucasus region.

Iran also reaffirmed its readiness to contribute to the establishment of permanent peace and security in the region and expressed willingness to participate in regional initiatives.