Defense Ministry and Army call to avoid actions that could undermine the foundations of statehood

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces have issued a joint statement, calling to refrain from actions that could undermine the foundations of the statehood and, learning from all possible mistakes, build an incomparably strong and efficient army, which our heroic people deserve.

“The war unleashed against Artsakh on September 27, which was unprecedented in terms of the forces, means, quantity and type of armament involved. It was unprecedented in the sense that our army was, in fact, fighting not only against the 10 million-strong Azerbaijani armed forces, but also against Turkey’s direct military participation, full and unconditional political, military and diplomatic support, as well as several thousand mercenary terrorists,” the statement reads.

“Our army, in these conditions, did its best and the impossible to resist the enemy. Every soldier, officer and general of the Armenian army did his best for the defense of the Homeland, devoting himself to that struggle and creating many heroic stories. This war took away from us our best sons, whose memory will forever remain in the hearts of all of us as real heroes of our time,” the Defense Ministry and the General Staff said.

“Each of you must be sure that no one should have the slightest doubt that our army has done the possible and the impossible. We have once again proved that we have invincible soldiers, officers and generals who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the defense of our holy Motherland without a second thought,” they continued.



They said “it is time to stop the bloodshed.”

“The war is not over, the hostilities in Artsakh are still going on. Nevertheless, we support and we are obliged to implement the decisions of our country’s military-political leadership, which were made on the basis of a comprehensive analysis of the situation and assessment. We must stop the bloodshed. We must find the bodies of all our heroes and bury them with military honor. We must try to soothe the pain of our heroic mothers and heal the wounds of the wounded. We must restore the potential of our army and strengthen it even more, turning it into a state-of-the-art and super-capable fist. There is too much to do,” the Defense Ministry and the General Staff said.

“The war is over. The army has done its job will continue to do its best.

We call to refrain from actions that could undermine the foundations of the statehood և, learning from all possible mistakes, to build an incomparably strong and efficient army, which our heroic people deserve,” they concluded.