Civil war will be destructive for all Armenians – Levon Ter-Petrosyan

Avoiding the danger of civil war and overcoming the internal political contradictions exclusively in a constitutional way is imperative for overcoming the crisis situation without new losses, first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan said in a statement.

“Apart from being a great gift to the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance, the civil war will be destructive for Artsakh, Armenia and all Armenians,” Ter-Petrosyan said.

“I want to hope that parties, socio-political groups, law enforcement agencies, authoritative representatives of the intelligentsia, concerned with the nation’s fate, and all forces with a sense of responsibility in general will exert their full influence to avoid such a catastrophic prospect,” the statement said.