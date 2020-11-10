Armenian President discusses the statement on Karabakh with Russian Ambassador

President Armen Sarkissian received today the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

The interlocutors referred to the statement signed by the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on the complete cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and its provisions.

President Sarkissian noted that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a matter of national importance and significance, and it is natural that any decision related to it, especially the signing of a document, provokes a sharp reaction from the people and often an uprising.

President Sarkissian underscored the potential mediation role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, especially the Russian Federation, in ending hostilities.

The need for security and lasting peace throughout the region was discussed at the meeting.