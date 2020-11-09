Two reported killed as Russian helicopter crashes in Armenia

According to preliminary data, two people were killed as a Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Armenia’s Ararat province.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations says it received an alarm from Ararat Regional Crisis Management Center at 6:39 pm today.

The helicopter crashed in the gorge between the villages of Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak and caught fire.

Fire and rescue brigades were dispatched to the scene.

The Russian Defense Ministry says the copter was shot down from a man-portable air-defense system near Nakhijevan.

According to the Ministry, “hit by missile, the helicopter lost control and fell in a mountainous area on the territory of Armenia.”

The command of the 102nd Russian military base is conducting an investigation to establish the identity of those shooting at the helicopter, the Ministry says.