The Defense Army resolutely defending the fortress city of Shushi

Over the past few days the enemy has concentrated its main efforts in the direction of Shushi, Spokesperson for the Artsakh Defense Army Suren Sarumyan told a briefing today.

He said during persistent battles the units of the Defense Army have been resolutely defending and continue to defend the fortress city of Shushi.

“During the day, the enemy attacked again in the direction of Shushi. The groups were detected and destroyed. The enemy suffered heavy losses,” he added.

During the day the military actions continued in other directions of the front, as well, Sarumyan said, adding that the Armenian troops secured more favorable positions in some sections.

During the day, one Azerbaijani tank, four vehicles, eight UAVs belonging to the enemy forces were destroyed in different directions.

At the moment, the hostilities in the battles in the direction of Shushi continue. The operative-tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army units.